Ashcraft shuts down D-backs, Reds power way to 14-8 win

Reynolds added a two-run single in the eighth to finish with four RBIs in the Reds’ biggest win since a 20-5 romp over the Cubs on May 26 in Cincinnati.

The Diamondbacks have lost four straight games and five of six. They hadn’t scored in 26 innings until Geraldo Perdomo’s first career home run – a grand slam – and Marte’s solo shot in the eighth. Perdomo finished with five RBIs.

The Reds rocked left-hander Tyler Gilbert, recalled from the taxi squad to make the start, with five hits and seven runs, six earned. Gilbert (0-3) walked two, struck out two and hit a batter in 1 2-3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LF David Peralta was back in the starting lineup after leaving Monday’s game with back spasms. ... RHP Humberto Castellanos (strained right elbow) remains in the treatment phase, manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’re talking in terms of weeks,” Lovullo said. “I don’t know exactly how long.”

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (lower right back) left Tuesday for Goodyear, Arizona, where he’s scheduled to pitch one live batting practice session and one game before returning to Cincinnati for evaluation. ... RHP Lucas Sims (lower back) was supposed to throw a bullpen on Tuesday, but discomfort on Monday prompted a delay.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (4-3) is 3-1 in five road starts this season.

Reds: LHP Mike Minor (0-1) makes his second start of the season since coming off the injured list (left shoulder strain).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith to end the top ofthe sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith to end the top ofthe sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Tyler Gilbert leaves during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Tyler Gilbert leaves during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a three-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto hits a three-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Combined Shape Caption The Cincinnati Reds' grounds crew unrolls a tarp during a rain delay in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean Combined Shape Caption The Cincinnati Reds' grounds crew unrolls a tarp during a rain delay in the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean