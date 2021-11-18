springfield-news-sun logo
X

Asadullah scores 21 to lift Lipscomb past Dayton 78-59

news
39 minutes ago
Ahsan Asadullah had 21 points as Lipscomb defeated Dayton 78-59

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 21 points as Lipscomb beat Dayton 78-59 on Wednesday night.

Tommy Murr had 19 points for Lipscomb (4-1). Greg Jones added 15 points. Will Pruitt had eight assists.

Elijah Weaver had 11 points for the Flyers (1-2). Malachi Smith added 11 points as did Toumani Camara.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Clark County Municipal Court cases
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Coronavirus: Vaccines begin at Rocking Horse for children aged 5-11
4
Springfield airport gets $59K in federal relief funding
5
Clark County Pet of the Week
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top