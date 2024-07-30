Artificial turf or grass?: Ohio bill would require all pro teams to play on natural surfaces

Creech pledged before reporters that he would never bid on any of the jobs that his legislation might create, but he said he is wading into the sports world's grass vs. turf debate exactly because he has expertise in the field. His bill would require that playing surfaces at professional stadiums across the state be comprised of not less than 90% natural gas. The measure contains no penalties or deadlines.

The legislation, House Bill 605, comes in the wake of the Cincinnati Bengals' decision this winter to install synthetic turf at Paycor Stadium, at a cost of nearly $1 million, as part of a major upgrade of the stadium. A message was left with the team spokesperson seeking comment.

The Bengals are among teams choosing improved soft plastic grass surfaces that look and feel increasingly like the real thing over natural grass, which is costly to keep up and maintain.

The Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Guardians already play on natural turf, as do most of the state's professional baseball and soccer teams, Upchurch said.

“Although we go to the games mainly to enjoy them, get out of the house and have some fun with family, the safety of the players should be a top priority,” he said. “It was found that at games, whether it was baseball, football or soccer, that occur on natural grass surfaces, result in fewer non-contact injuries.”

Creech said he looks forward to the bill having a hearing when lawmakers return to Columbus after the election. He said he would entertain extending the requirement to high school athletics, once he sees how this bill goes.