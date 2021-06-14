Arrest made in deaths of 4 found slain in Ohio village

John Steckel, 35, was arrested by Columbus police about two weeks ago on an unrelated parole violation, said Christopher Floyd, chief of West Jefferson, roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Columbus.

Steckel was charged with four counts of murder in Madison County Municipal Court. He remains in Franklin County Jail, where he has asked for an attorney, but should be transferred to Madison County soon, Floyd said. Jail records don't list the name of an attorney.