Arreaga, Will Bruin score late goals, Sounders beat Crew 2-1

Seattle Sounders' Will Bruin celebrates his goal against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Seattle Sounders' Will Bruin celebrates his goal against the Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

1 hour ago
Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored late goals about a minute apart to help the Seattle Sounders beat the defending champion Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday.

Arreaga redirected a shot by Raúl Ruidíaz that trickled over the line in the 88th minute, and Bruin ripped a right-footer past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Eloy Room in the 89th.

Western Conference-leading Seattle (12-3-6) has won three games in a row and is unbeaten in four.

Bradley Wright-Phillips scored his first goal of the season for Columbus in the 77th.

Columbus (6-9-6) has lost six games in row, its longest skid in more than two decades and the longest losing streak by a defending champ in MLS history.

The Crew beat Seattle 3-0 in the 2020 MLS Cup final.

Seattle Sounders' Will Bruin, right, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Crew with teammates during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Seattle Sounders' Will Bruin, right, celebrates his goal against the Columbus Crew with teammates during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan (7) and Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe, top, jump for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan (7) and Columbus Crew's Darlington Nagbe, top, jump for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Seattle Sounders' Fredy Montero, left, tries to kick the ball away from Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Seattle Sounders' Fredy Montero, left, tries to kick the ball away from Columbus Crew's Lucas Zelarayan during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Seattle Sounders' Yeimar Gomez Andrade, left, steals the ball from Columbus Crew's Derrick Etienne during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Seattle Sounders' Yeimar Gomez Andrade, left, steals the ball from Columbus Crew's Derrick Etienne during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Seattle Sounders' Joao Paulo, left, and Columbus Crew's Miguel Berry jump for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Seattle Sounders' Joao Paulo, left, and Columbus Crew's Miguel Berry jump for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

