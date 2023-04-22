Arraez drives in two, Marlins beat Guardians in DH opener

Arraez drove in Jon Berti and Jorge Soler in the seventh, when Miami scored three times off Nick Sandlin and Tim Herrin to extend its lead to 6-1. Arraez went 1 for 4 and is hitting a major league-best .426 as he seeks a second straight big league batting title.

Miami went ahead in the second on Yuli Gurriel's RBI single and Jacob Stallings's run-scoring grounder. Josh Bell doubled in Amed Rosario in the fourth.

Passing showers delayed the first pitch by 1 hour, 50 minutes. The series opener Friday was rained out and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader.

EIGHT IS ENOUGH

Guardians 1B Josh Naylor, who had batted fourth or fifth all season, was dropped to eighth in the order and went 1 for 3. Naylor was 3 for 42 over his previous 12 games, only recording a hit in five of his 15 starts in 2023.

“I told him, I think a lot of it is mental,” Francona said. “He just tries to do too much or sometimes gets a little long and tries to hit it far.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Alcantara is not expected to be placed on the injured list and is slated to pitch in Miami’s series in Atlanta that begins Monday. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA in four starts.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Zach Plesac (1-0, 6.92 ERA) makes his initial career appearance against Miami in the nightcap, facing Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett (0-0, 3.38 ERA).

___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP