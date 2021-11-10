Arozarena, India win Baseball Digest rookie awards

Arozarena won the American League award Wednesday after batting .274 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs for the AL East champions this season. He also had 20 stolen bases, 32 doubles, 94 runs and an .815 OPS.

India took the NL honor after hitting .269 with 21 homers and 69 RBIs. He had 98 runs, 34 doubles, 12 steals and an .835 OPS.