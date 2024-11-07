Arnett's 19 lead Cleveland State past Baldwin Wallace 91-53

Led by Dylan Arnett's 19 points, the Cleveland State Vikings defeated the Baldwin Wallace Yellow Jackets 91-53
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Dylan Arnett had 19 points in Cleveland State's 91-53 victory against Baldwin Wallace on Wednesday night.

Arnett also had eight rebounds for the Vikings (1-1). Je'Shawn Stevenson scored 18 points, going 7 of 9 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Cole Franklin finished 7 of 10 from the floor to finish with 15 points.

Ray Ellington led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Andrew Griffith added eight points for Baldwin Wallace. Brayden Hamilton had five points and two steals.

