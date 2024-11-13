Arnett scores 19, Cleveland State beats Valparaiso 75-67

Devon Ellis led the Beacons (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Cooper Schwieger added 14 points and eight rebounds for Valparaiso. Jefferson Monegro finished with 12 points.

Staveskie scored nine points in the first half and Cleveland State went into the break trailing. Arnett scored 13 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.