Arnett and the Cleveland State Vikings host conference foe Oakland

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon League foes Cleveland State and Oakland meet on Thursday.

The Vikings are 4-2 in home games. Cleveland State ranks third in the Horizon League with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Dylan Arnett averaging 7.7.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-1 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland gives up 67.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Cleveland State's average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Oakland allows. Oakland averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Cleveland State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahj Staveskie averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc.

D.Q. Cole is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 11.8 points.

