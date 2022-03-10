Armored vehicle maker that retrofitted JFK's limo is closing

The O’Gara Hess Eisenhardt Armoring Company filed a notice last week that it will layoff all of its employees in Fairfield, Ohio, and close permanently.

The military contractor with a long history of building armored cars for world leaders and celebrities traces its roots back to the late 1800s. The company said it had been trying for months to raise enough money to stay open but no longer has enough capital to keep paying its workers.