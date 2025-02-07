Arkansas State puts home win streak on the line against Bowling Green

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Bowling Green aiming to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Red Wolves have gone 10-1 in home games. Arkansas State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Wynter Rogers averaging 4.1.

The Falcons are 2-9 in road games. Bowling Green is fifth in the MAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Erika Porter averaging 2.4.

Arkansas State is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Arkansas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is averaging 11 points and two steals for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Amy Velasco is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Falcons. Paige Kohler is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 10-0, averaging 75.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

