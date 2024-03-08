A’riel Jackson, Jillian Hayes help Cincinnati women beat UCF 67-62 in Big 12 Tournament

A’riel Jackson scored 12 of her 14 points in the third quarter, Jillian Hayes had 11 points and 12 rebounds and No. 11 seed Cincinnati beat UCF 67-62 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A’riel Jackson scored 12 of her 14 points in the third quarter, Jillian Hayes had 11 points and 12 rebounds and No. 11 seed Cincinnati beat UCF 67-62 Thursday night in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Hayes made just 1 of 6 from the field but hit 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and finished with three steals and a block.

The Knights closed the first quarter with a 6-0 spurt to take a 13-9 lead and scored the final eight second-quarter points to stretch their lead to 35-25 at halftime. Jackson scored nine points in a 14-2 run to open the second half, Laila Jewett answered with two free throws to tie it at 39-all but Jackson hit a 3 at the buzzer to cap a 15-6 run and give Cincinnati a 54-45 lead going into the fourth quarter and it was at least a two-possession game the rest of the way.

Kaitlin Peterson scored 11 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter to keep No. 14 seed UCF (12-17) in it but couldn't get the Knights over the hump. Peterson, who had 34 points in a 68-67 loss to Houston last time out, has scored at least 30 six times this season.

Malea Williams and Reagan Jackson scored 12 points apiece for Cincinnati.

The Bearcats play No. 6 seed West Virginia in the second round on Friday. UCF lost seven in a row to end its season.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

