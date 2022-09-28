Appeals court vacates asset freeze for ex-utility regulator

A three-judge panel at the 10th District Court of Appeals issued a ruling on Tuesday that said Franklin County Judge Chris Brown abused his discretion when he granted the freeze on Sam Randazzo's assets as part of a pending lawsuit.

Randazzo is the subject of an FBI investigation regarding a $60 million bribery scheme funded by FirstEnergy Corp. to obtain a $1 billion legislative bailout in 2019 of two Ohio nuclear plants operated at the time by a FirstEnergy subsidiary. The Akron-based company acknowledged paying the bribes in a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice last year.