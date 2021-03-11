Appeal by ex-officer who killed Tamir Rice dismissed

The 8th District Court of Appeals in its ruling dismissed an appeal by the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association, finding that the police union failed to timely serve Cleveland city attorneys with its application to overturn an arbitrator's decision on Timothy Loehmann's firing, cleveland.com reported.

Loehmann wasn't fired in October 2016 for killing Tamir at a Cleveland recreation center in 2014, but rather for lying on his application to become a Cleveland police officer. He was fired in October 2016.