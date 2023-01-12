springfield-news-sun logo
X

Appalachian Regional Commission fund assists rural broadband

news
16 minutes ago
The Appalachian Regional Commission is offering $6.3 million in grant money to boost broadband access in dozens of communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission is offering $6.3 million in grant money to boost broadband access in dozens of communities.

The commission said it will be the first-ever grant funded through its Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies. It's designed to provide support to 50 underserved communities in 12 Appalachian states, the commission said in a media release.

The ARC said the focus of the project will be to help selected communities compete for billions in federal broadband funding that will become available later this year.

“Broadband access is essential for Appalachia to thrive and compete in a global economy. Without this support, our most rural communities may be left further behind," said Gayle Manchin, federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Appalachian communities can learn more and apply at connecthumanity.fund/arise.

In Other News
1
2 Clark-Shawnee teams advance in tech competition
2
Local vets on fight for benefits: ‘When are we going to take the burden...
3
Clark County 911 caller escapes restraints, gets help for friend pushed...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top