AP Top 25 poll preview: The top teams are big favorites, but No. 5 Georgia could get tested

No. 5 Georgia faces the toughest test among teams near the top. The Bulldogs are 7.5-point favorites over Florida in their annual grudge matchin Jacksonville, Florida, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

Top games to watch

No. 9 Vanderbilt (7-1, 3-1 SEC) at No. 20 Texas (6-2, 3-1)

Both teams have College Football Playoff hopes riding on this. The Commodores are in the top 10 for the first time since 1937 and off to their best start since 1941. QB Diego Pavia presents the biggest challenge for Texas’ top-20 defense since the opener at Ohio State. It is uncertain whether Texas QB Arch Manning (concussion) will play. BetMGM Sportsbook: Texas by 2.5.

No. 17 Cincinnati (7-1, 5-0 Big 12) at No. 24 Utah (6-2, 3-2)

The Bearcats are the surprise of the Big 12 and roll into Salt Lake City on a seven-game winning streak. The Utes hammered Colorado last week without injured QB Devon Dampier. This will be the first meeting of the schools in football. BetMGM Sportsbook: Utah by 10.5.

No. 18 Oklahoma (6-2, 2-2) at No. 14 Tennessee (6-2 3-2)

It's the second straight year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel faces his alma mater. He led the Sooners to the 2000 national title and was AP player of the year and Heisman Trophy runner-up that year. His Joey Aguilar-led offense has been nearly unstoppable. Oklahoma brings in the SEC's top defense but one that gave up 32 of the 34 points in a home loss last week to Ole Miss. BetMGM Sportsbook: Tennessee by 3.

The undercard

No. 5 Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) vs. Florida (3-4, 2-2), at Jacksonville, Florida

Never dismiss the possibility of an upset in a rivalry game. Bulldogs have won four straight in the series, all by at least two touchdowns. This is the Gators' first game since Billy Napier's firing. If their defense can play like it's capable of and DJ Lagway shows up, things could get interesting. BetMGM Sportsbook: Georgia by 7.5.

No. 10 Miami (6-1, 2-1 ACC) at SMU (5-3, 3-1)

Both teams need wins to keep pace behind Georgia Tech and Virginia in the ACC race. Miami's Carson Beck bounced back nicely from his four-interception game against Louisville. He'll go against an SMU defense that leads the nation with 20 takeaways. BetMGM Sportsbook: Miami by 12.5.

Outside looking in

Navy (7-0, 5-0 American) at North Texas (7-1, 3-1)

The Midshipmen are knocking at the door of the Top 25 and should break through if they can win on the road against the nation's highest-scoring offense. Navy's 318.1 rushing yards per game lead the nation and QB Blake Horvath’s 116.3 per game ranks sixth. BetMGM Sportsbook: North Texas by 6.5.

No. 23 Southern California (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska (6-2, 3-2)

The de facto Big Ten game of the week since all luster came off Penn State-Ohio State after the Nittany Lions' free fall. USC is unbeaten in six previous meetings. The albatross of a 28-game losing streak against ranked opponents hangs over Nebraska. BetMGM: USC by 6.5.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football