AP sources: Irish to promote Parker to OC, hire Guidugli

Instead, Freeman turned to two coaches he knows well.

Parker joined Notre Dame's staff last year after Freeman was elevated to head coach to replace Brian Kelly. Parker had been offensive coordinator at West Virginia for the previous two years.

He and Freeman previously worked together as assistants at Purdue from 2013-16.

Guidugli and Freeman worked together at Cincinnati as assistants under head coach Luke Fickell from 2017-20 before Freeman left to become Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in 2021.

Guidugli was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Bearcats last season and followed Fickell to Wisconsin, where he was set to be receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Badgers under offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

Freeman will still have one more opening to fill on his offensive staff. Veteran offensive line coach Harry Hiestand announced his retirement this week.

