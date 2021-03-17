AP source: Washington adding CB Jackson on $42M, 3-year deal

The team is signing William Jackson to a contract worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team does not release contract terms.

Jackson replaces Ronald Darby, who left to sign with the Denver Broncos. The 28-year-old Jackson joins Washington after four seasons with the Bengals, during which he recorded three interceptions in 59 games, including 48 starts.