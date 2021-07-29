AP source: Indians trading 2B Hernandez to White Sox

Hernandez is in his second year with the Indians, who trail the White Sox by 8 1/2 games. He's batting .231 this season with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs in 96 games.

Hernandez hit a two-run homer in Cleveland's 7-2 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

The White Sox have been in the market for a second baseman since starter Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring tear on June 10.

The Indians have several young middle infielders in their system, including Andrés Giménez, who came over from the New York Mets in the offseason trade of Francisco Lindor.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports