AP source: Guardians nearing deal with All-Star 2B Giménez

The 24-year-old Giménez has quickly developed into one of the league’s best all-around middle infielders. He hit 17 homers, drove in 69 runs and stole 20 bases last season and was one of four Gold Glove winners for Cleveland.

Giménez came to the Guardians in 2021 as part of the trade that sent shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets. He arrived along with shortstop Amed Rosario, and the two have allowed the Guardians to remain among the league's top teams despite parting with another All-Star player.

Cleveland also has discussed extensions with Rosario and outfielder Steven Kwan, who was one of baseball's top rookies in 2022.

Stephan was an invaluable piece of Cleveland’s strong bullpen last season. The right-hander went 6-5 with a 2.69 ERA and three saves in 66 games.

The Guardians are leaving their spring training complex Tuesday for Seattle, where they'll open the season on Friday against the Mariners.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports