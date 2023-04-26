AP source: Commanders not picking up Young's 5th-year option

The Washington Commanders have decided not to pick up Chase Young’s fifth-year option, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the decision.
Not exercising the option means Young can be a free agent after the 2023 season.
Washington took Young with the second pick in the 2020 draft. He had 7 1/2 sacks that season and was named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Young had just two sacks in his second pro season before tearing the ACL in his right knee in November 2021. After surgery that involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to repair the damage, he missed the majority of the 2022 season before returning on Dec. 24.
The Ohio State product has played just three games since the injury, and the team has committed significant money elsewhere along the defensive front.
With Jonathan Allen already under contract, the Commanders recently signed fellow defensive tackle Daron Payne to a four-year deal worth $90 million after putting the franchise tag on him. They also might soon need to extend edge rusher Montez Sweat, a first-round pick in 2019 who has 29 sacks in 59 NFL games.
