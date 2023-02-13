AP source: Cavaliers to sign veteran swingman Danny Green

The Cavs haven’t been to the playoffs since 2018, but are poised to return for the first time since LeBron James left after four straight Finals appearances.

Cleveland has won six straight and currently is the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Green became available after working out a contract buyout from Houston, which acquired him at the trade deadline from Memphis. He played in just three games with the Grizzlies this season after tearing knee ligaments during the playoffs last season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cavaliers didn’t make any moves at the deadline, but president of basketball operations Koby Altman said the team would explore the buyout market.

Green has averaged 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds over 14 seasons with the Cavs, Spurs, Raptors, Lakers, Sixers and Grizzlies.

He has made 39.9% percent of his career 3-pointers. Green played college ball at North Carolina.

