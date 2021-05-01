AP source: Cavaliers consider re-signing Anderson Varejao

Varejao's frizzy hairstyle and hustle earned him the nickname “Wild Thing” when he was with Cleveland. His trade irked some fans because Varejao missed out on a chance to play on the Cavs team that won the 2016 title and ended the city's 52-year championship drought.

Varejao averaged 7.6 points and 7.5 rebounds during his time in Cleveland. He had his best season in 2012-13, when he averaged 14.5 rebounds.

The Cavs are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference at 21-42.

