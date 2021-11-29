AP source: Browns' Conklin out for season with knee injury

Conklin's knee collapsed under him as he back-pedaled and he struggled just walking to the sideline before being carted to the locker room.

Conklin missed two games earlier this season with a knee injury.

Without Conklin, the Browns' high-powered running game sputtered as the Ravens crammed the line of scrimmage with extra defenders and held Cleveland to just 40 yards rushing — 116 below the team's average coming into the game.

The 27-year-old Conklin is in his second season with the Browns, who signed him to a three-year, $42 million contract after he played four seasons with Tennessee.

Conklin made the Pro Bowl last season, when he helped Cleveland make the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season.

