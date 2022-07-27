springfield-news-sun logo
AP source: Bengals QB Burrow to have appendectomy

FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes part in drills at the team's NFL football stadium, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Cincinnati. Bengals owner Mike Brown said the team already has an eye on structuring finances so they can pay Joe Burrow enough to stay in Cincinnati when the star quarterback becomes eligible to negotiate a new contract next year. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow will have an appendectomy, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have an appendectomy, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because it’s a health matter.

NFL Network was first to report news of Burrow’s impending procedure.

The Bengals are coming off their first AFC championship and Super Bowl appearance in 33 seasons. Burrow completed 70.4% of his passes last season for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Burrow is entering his third season with the Bengals. His first season ended early with a knee injury.

Cincinnati veterans reported to practice Tuesday ahead of the team’s first official training camp practice on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Burrow was selected by Cincinnati with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

