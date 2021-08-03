AP source: Allen, Cavs agree to $100 million, 5-year deal

Following Cleveland's disappointing, injury-altered season, general manager Koby Altman referred to Allen as one of the team's bright spots. The Cavs went 22-50 and missed the playoffs for the third year in a row.

“One of our biggest successes all season was trading for Jarrett Allen,” Altman said. “He remains a remarkable fit for us, this team, our culture, what we need — low usage but high efficiency rim protector and defender who can do everything for you.

“He loves it here and wants to be here.”

The easy-going, versatile 6-foot-11 big man is viewed as one of Cleveland's young foundational pieces. The Cavs are anxious to pair him up front with Evan Mobley, who was drafted third overall last week.

The Cavs announced that Mobley will play on their Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Allen spent three-plus seasons with the Nets, who selected him No. 22 overall in 2017 out of Texas.

