AP Player of the Week: Cotie McMahon of Ohio State helps Buckeyes beat Iowa

Cotie McMahon of Ohio State is The Associated Press national player of the week in women's college basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
X

The Associated Press national player of the week in women's basketball for Week 11 of the season:

COTIE MCMAHON, Ohio State

The 6-foot sophomore wing from Centerville, Ohio, scored a career-high 33 points and added 12 rebounds to help the Buckeyes beat No. 2 Iowa in overtime. The win was Ohio State's third over a ranked opponent and gave the Hawkeyes their first loss in the Big Ten. She also had 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists in a win over Maryland.

RUNNER-UP

Kiki Iriafen, Stanford. The junior forward from Los Angeles averaged 28.5 points and 13.5 rebounds while shooting 60.5% from the field in wins over Oregon and Oregon State. She had a career-high 36 points in the victory over the Beavers that was coach Tara VanDerveer's record 1,203.

HONORABLE MENTION

Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse; Lucy Olsen, Villanova; Kaylynne Truong, Gonzaga.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Kayla Cooper, Albany. Averaged 24 points, 10.5 rebounds and shot 60% from the field in a pair of wins. She had a career-high 26 points with 12 rebounds and scored the go-ahead basket with 23 seconds left in a two-point road win over Bryant.

___

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Hank Kurz, Joe Reedy, Teresa M. Walker, John Zenor.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 basketball polls throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Acclaimed violinist Sarah Chang to perform with Springfield Symphony
2
Springfield police asking public for help finding murder suspect
3
Services set for former Springfield police chief
4
These 24 people were indicted in Clark County
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top