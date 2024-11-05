Breaking: Springfield officials preparing for possible turmoil following Election Day

AP PHOTOS: Election Day voting underway as Americans chose between Harris or Trump

Voters stand in line outside a polling place at Madison Church, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Voters stand in line outside a polling place at Madison Church, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
1 hour ago
Voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in one of the nation's most historic presidential races.

It’s raining across much of the nation’s midsection Tuesday morning and forecasters say storms are possible in large swaths of the country later in the day. That hasn't stopped lines of voters before dawn.

In Scranton, Pennsylvania, Liza Fortt, a 74-year-old Black woman, arrived at her polling location in a wheelchair and not feeling well. But she said she ventured out anyway to vote for Harris. She said she never thought she’d have such an opportunity — to cast a ballot for a Black woman in a presidential race.

“I’m proud, to see a woman, not only a woman, but a Black woman,” Fortt said.

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance voted in Cincinnati Tuesday morning.

“Look, I feel good. You never know until you know, but I feel good about this race,” Vance said after he and his wife cast their ballots.

Liza Fortt, 74, center, accompanied by her son Timothy Walker, left, and husband Willie Fortt moves in line to cast her ballot for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at a polling place at Scranton High School in Scranton, Pa., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Voters receive their ballots at a polling place, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Springfield, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Volunteers check the ballots at the Bronx County Supreme Court in New York on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Chicago school teacher Tabitha Berry, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, fills out a ballot for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Beholder, a fictional monster in the Dungeons & Dragons fantasy role-playing game, hangs over a voting site as voter cast their ballots on Election Day, at The Game Preserve store in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

C.T. Martin, right, casts his ballot, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Voters cast their ballots at the Bronx County Supreme Court in New York on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, center, votes with his sons at the St Anthony of Padua Maronite Catholic Church on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Stickers sit on a table inside a polling place, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Officials post notices before opening the doors to voters at American Legion Post 778 in Butler Township, Pa., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kristin Scruggs votes at the 146-year-old Buck Creek school Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in rural Perry, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man walks past a wall covered with voting flyers, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Voters stand in line outside a polling place at Madison Church, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People arrive at a polling place, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

