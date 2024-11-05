Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

AP PHOTOS: Election Day voting underway as Americans choose between Harris or Trump

Voters fill out their ballots at a polling site at the First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Voters fill out their ballots at a polling site at the First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
news
Updated 6 minutes ago
X

Some ventured out soon after sunrise, filing into school gyms and libraries, courthouses and church halls to have their say in the nation's choice of its next president.

But as a long and bitterly contested campaign ticked through its last hours Tuesday, millions of other Americans flocked to join them.

In the shadow of casino towers, people lined up to cast their ballot outside Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

At a courthouse in the Bronx, fellow citizens voted under a mural depicting the nation’s first president.

In small towns and big cities and places in between, voters put pen to paper to exercise what may well be democracy’s most fundamental freedom.

At some polling sites, parents brought their children with them, taking advantage of a teachable moment. At others, senior citizens came to vote along with their adult children, some dependent on one another for assistance.

And across the country, election workers scrutinized voting rosters and mail-in ballots, intent on ensuring the results.

An American flag flies in the wind as a voter leaves a polling site after casting a ballot on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Voters fill out their ballots at a voting center at Lumen Field Event Center on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Voters receive their ballots at a polling place, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Springfield, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Volunteers check the ballots at the Bronx County Supreme Court in New York on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Three-year-old Zayn, sits on his father's shoulders as he inserts his ballot into a machine to vote at the First Presbyterian Church of Dearborn, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots outside a polling station on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Voters cast their ballots at the P.S. 256 in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A voter works on her ballot at a polling place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The headstone of Susan B. Anthony is covered in "I voted" stickers at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, N.Y., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Election workers review ballots at the Denver Elections Division in Denver on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Chet Strange)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People wait in line to vote at the Downtown Reno Library, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An election worker processes mail-in ballots for the 2024 General Election at the Philadelphia Election Warehouse, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Voters stand in line outside a polling place at Madison Church, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An election worker processes mail-in ballots for the 2024 General Election at the Philadelphia Election Warehouse, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People line up to vote outside Allegiant Stadium, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
JD Vance votes in Cincinnati, says ‘I feel good’ about presidential...
2
These 20 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Springfield officials preparing for possible turmoil following Election...
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases