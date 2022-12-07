AP All-Big Ten: Stroud, Campbell, Harbaugh take top honors

He has thrown for 3,340 yards and leads the nation in quarterback efficiency rating and is tied for first with 37 touchdown passes. He has had five 300-yard passing games and thrown for at least three TDs in six games.

Campbell was second in the Big Ten with 118 tackles after leading the conference in 2021. He also intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble and forced a fumble and had 3.5 tackles for loss. He is a Butkus Award finalist.

Penn State first-year running back Nicholas Singleton was voted newcomer of the year. Singleton has run for 941 yards and a school freshman-record 10 touchdowns, and he went over 100 yards in three games. His 6.32 yards per carry is best in the nation among freshmen.

Harbaugh coached Michigan to a school-record 13 wins, a repeat conference championship and a second straight spot in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines' nine Big Ten regular-season wins are the program's most since the league went to a nine-game conference schedule. Harbaugh is 74-24 in eight seasons at Michigan.

FIRST TEAM

Offense

u-WR — Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State, sophomore, 6-4, 205, Philadelphia.

WR — Charlie Jones, Purdue, senior, 6-0, 185, Deerfield, Illinois.

u-OT — Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, junior, 6-4, 315, Park Ridge, Illinois.

OT — Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State, junior, 6-6, 310, Cincinnati.

OG — Zak Zinter, Michigan, junior, 6-6, 315, North Andover, Massachusetts.

OG — Trevor Keegan, Michigan, senior, 6-6, 305, Crystal Lake, Illinois.

C— John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota, senior, 6-4, 320, Flossmoor, Illinois.

TE — Sam LaPorta, Iowa, senior, 6-4, 249, Highland, Illinois.

u-QB — C.J. Stroud, Ohio State, junior, 6-3, 218, Rancho Cucamonga, California.

RB — Blake Corum, Michigan, junior, 5-8, 210, Marshall, Virginia.

RB — Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, senior, 5-10, 210, Baltimore.

PK — Jake Moody, Michigan, senior, 6-1, 210, Northville, Michigan.

All-purpose — Jaylin Lucas, Indiana, freshman, 5-9, 170, Houma, Louisiana.

Defense

DE — Mike Morris, Michigan, senior, 6-6, 292, Belle Glade, Florida.

DE — J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State, sophomore, 6-4, 270, Edgewood, Washington.

DT — Mazi Smith, Michigan, senior, 6-3, 337, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

DT — Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois, sophomore, 6-2, 295, St. Petersburg, Florida.

u-LB — Jack Campbell, Iowa, senior, 6-5, 246, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

u-LB — Nick Herbig, Wisconsin, junior, 6-2, 228, Kauai, Hawaii.

LB — Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State, junior, 6-2, 239, Cleveland.

CB — Joey Porter Jr., Penn State, junior, 6-2, 194, Bakersfield, California.

CB — Devon Witherspoon, Illinois, junior, 6-0, 180, Pensacola, Florida.

S — Sydney Brown, Illinois, senior, 6-0, 205, London, Ontario.

S — John Torchio, Wisconsin, senior, 6-1, 211, Lafayette, California.

P — Bryce Barringer, Michigan State, senior, 6-3, 215, Waterford, Michigan.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR — Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State, sophomore, 6-1, 205, Steilacoom, Washington.

WR — Trey Palmer, Nebraska, junior, 6-1, 190, Kentwood, Louisiana.

OT — Dawand Jones, Ohio State, senior, 6-8, 359, Indianapolis.

OT — Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State, sophomore 6-6, 308, Waldorf, Maryland.

OG — Donovan Jackson, Ohio State, sophomore, 6-4, 315, Bellaire, Texas.

OG — Matthew Jones, Ohio State, senior, 6-4, 315, Brooklyn, New York.

C — Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan, senior, 6-3, 307, Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

TE — Payne Durham, Purdue, senior, 6-6, 255, Suwanee, Georgia.

QB — Aidan O'Connell, Purdue, senior, 6-3, 210, Long Grove, Illinois.

RB — Chase Brown, Illinois, senior, 5-11, 205, London, Ontario.

RB — Braelon Allen, Wisconsin, sophomore, 6-2, 235, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.

PK — Drew Stevens, Iowa, freshman, North Augusta, South Carolina.

All-purpose — A.J. Henning, Michigan, junior, 5-10, 185, Frankfort, Illinois.

Defense

DE — Zach Harrison, Ohio State, senior, 6-6, 272, Lewis Center, Ohio.

DE — Lukas Van Ness, Iowa, sophomore, 6-5, 275, Barrington, Illinois; and Garrett Nelson, Nebraska, junior, 6-4, 245, Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

DT — Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin, senior, 6-4, 315, Janesville, Wisconsin.

DT — PJ Mustipher, Penn State, senior, 6-4, 318, Owings Mills, Maryland.

LB — Cal Haladay, Michigan State, sophomore, 6-1, 230, Elysburg, Pennsylvania.

LB — Seth Benson, Iowa, senior, 6-0, 232, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

LB — Junior Colson, Michigan, sophomore, 6-3, 235, Brentwood, Tennessee.

CB — Riley Moss, Iowa, senior, 6-1, 193, Ankeny, Iowa.

CB — Kalen King, Penn State, sophomore, 5-11, 189, Detroit; Cooper DeJean, Iowa, sophomore, 6-1, 209, Odebolt, Iowa.

S — Tyler Nubin, Minnesota, senior, 6-2, 210, Saint Charles, Illinois.

S — Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa, senior, 6-0, 212, Belleville, Michigan.

P — Tory Taylor, Iowa, junior, 6-4, 230, Melbourne, Australia.

Offensive Player of the Year — C.J. Stroud, Ohio State.

Defensive player of the year — Jack Campbell, Iowa.

Newcomer of the year — Nicholas Singleton, Penn State.

Coach of the year — Jim Harbaugh, Michigan.

u-Unanimous selection

ALL BIG-TEN VOTING PANEL

Bob Asmussen, Champaign (Illinois) News-Gazette; Colten Bartholomew, Madison.com (Wisconsin); Steve Batterson, Quad City Times (Davenport, Iowa); Bret Beherns, WCIA-TV, Champaign, Illinois; Frank Bodani, York (Pennsylvania) Daily Record; Matt Charboneau, Detroit News; Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News; Graham Couch, Lansing (Michigan) State Journal; Dave Eanet, WGN Radio, Chicago; Bob Flounders, PennLive (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania); Brian Fonseca, New Jersey Advance Media (Newark); George Gerbo, Washington Times; Andy Greder, St. Paul (Minnesota) Pioneer Press; Zach Hanley, WISC-TV, Madison, Wisconsin; Marcus Hartman, Dayton (Ohio) Daily News; Joseph Kaufman, Columbus Dispatch; Chad Leistikow, Des Moines (Iowa) Register; Sam McKewon, Omaha (Nebraska) World-Herald; Luke Mullin, Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star; Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star; Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne (Indiana) Journal Gazette; Darren Wolfson, KSTP-TV, St. Paul, Minnesota.

