Anumgba leads Toledo against Miami (OH) after 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Miami (OH) after Patricia Anumgba scored 21 points in Toledo's 79-46 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The RedHawks are 4-0 on their home court. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Rockets are 1-0 against MAC opponents. Toledo is fifth in the MAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Faith Fedd-Robinson averaging 4.2.

Miami (OH) scores 72.2 points, 6.9 more per game than the 65.3 Toledo gives up. Toledo averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Miami (OH) allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Scalia is averaging 13.6 points for the RedHawks. Amber Tretter is averaging 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Ella Weaver averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 5.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Kendall Carruthers is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.