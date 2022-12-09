Antetokounmpo and Mitchell clash in Milwaukee-Cleveland matchup

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Cavaliers 113-98 in their last meeting on Nov. 17. Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 29 points, and Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Mitchell is averaging 30.1 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 110.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Cavaliers: Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Kevin Love: out (thumb), Dylan Windler: out (ankle), Caris LeVert: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.