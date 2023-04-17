Another Tigers' game postponed, DH vs Guardians on Tuesday

The Tigers announced that the Guardians game was postponed “out of an abundance of caution for player safety and fan comfort” and would be played as part of a straight doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 1:10 p.m.

Monday's announcement came about four hours before the scheduled first pitch, a day after the Tigers waited more than five hours to postpone their game with the Giants following light rain. That game will be made up on July 24.