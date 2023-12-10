Anochili-Killen leads Marshall to 74-69 victory over Ohio

Led by Obinna Anochili-Killen's 18 points, the Marshall Thundering Herd defeated the Ohio Bobcats 74-69
news
By The Associated Press
29 minutes ago
X

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 18 points as Marshall beat Ohio 74-69 on Saturday night.

Anochili-Killen had six rebounds, three steals, and four blocks for the Thundering Herd (3-6). Kevon Voyles scored 18 points and added six rebounds and five steals. Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

Jaylin Hunter finished with 19 points, five assists and three steals for the Bobcats (5-4). Shereef Mitchell added 12 points for Ohio. In addition, AJ Clayton finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Work begins on coworking and loft apartment space in Urbana
2
Cincinnati Bengals legend fulfills 100-year-old World War II veteran’s...
3
Weekend filled with a variety of Holiday in the City activities
4
‘The Littlest Angel’ features top dance groups at Springfield theater
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top