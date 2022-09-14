Angels try to stop road skid, play the Guardians

Los Angeles has gone 30-41 on the road and 61-81 overall. The Angels have a 14-25 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Angels are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez is third on the Guardians with a .296 batting average, and has 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 30 walks and 62 RBI. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-39 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 34 home runs, 69 walks and 88 RBI while hitting .265 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .273 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Angels: Andrew Velazquez: day-to-day (foot), Jhonathan Diaz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jared Walsh: 60-Day IL (rib), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

