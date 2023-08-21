Angels host the Reds to start 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (64-61, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-64, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (6-8, 4.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Angels: Lucas Giolito (7-9, 4.44 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 150 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -125, Reds +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Cincinnati Reds to start a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 32-30 at home and 61-64 overall. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

Cincinnati has a 33-27 record in road games and a 64-61 record overall. The Reds have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .326.

Monday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 20 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 10-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer has 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 66 RBI for the Reds. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 10-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .194 batting average, 7.03 ERA, outscored by 42 runs

Reds: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (shin), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jo Adell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Taylor Ward: 60-Day IL (face), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Stuart Fairchild: day-to-day (concussion), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.