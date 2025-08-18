Angels host the Reds to open 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (10-9, 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Angels: Victor Mederos (0-0, 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -110, Angels -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 33-30 in home games and 60-64 overall. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .408.

Cincinnati has gone 29-31 in road games and 65-60 overall. The Reds have a 49-27 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto leads the Angels with a .270 batting average, and has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 27 walks and 54 RBIs. Luis Rengifo is 12 for 35 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

TJ Friedl has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 39 RBIs while hitting .267 for the Reds. Noelvi Marte is 15 for 41 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .233 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 5-5, .261 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Reds: Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.