Angels aim to break 4-game road losing streak, play the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (0-4, 4.76 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-0, 3.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -181, Angels +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a four-game road skid.

Cleveland is 8-4 at home and 20-11 overall. The Guardians have gone 10-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Los Angeles is 7-9 in road games and 11-20 overall. Angels hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has six doubles, two triples and three home runs for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 11-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has seven home runs, seven walks and 23 RBI while hitting .278 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-29 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Angels: 2-8, .251 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Brandon Drury: day-to-day (migraine), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Michael Stefanic: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Cisnero: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Guillermo Zuniga: 15-Day IL (pectoral strain), Chase Silseth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

