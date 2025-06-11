Andrew Abbott throws 3-hitter and Spencer Steer drives in only run as Reds beat Guardians 1-0

Steer’s sharp single to right in the fifth off Slade Cecconi (1-3) plated Will Benson, but the Reds’ potential big inning was thwarted by back-to-back lunging catches by Guardians first baseman Carlos Santana in foul territory.

The Reds have won five straight, along with the first five games of the “Ohio Cup” season series, in manager Terry Francona’s homecoming to Cleveland.

Cecconi matched his career high with eight strikeouts in five innings. The right-hander allowed four hits, but the Guardians fell to 1-4 on their homestand and 5-10 since May 25.

Guardians third baseman José Ramírez singled in the ninth, extending his on-base streak to 36 games. It is the longest for the franchise since Jason Kipnis’ 36-gamer in 2013.

Key moment

The 25-year-old Abbott walked Steven Kwan to begin the ninth, but coaxed David Fry to hit into a double play to clean the bases. After Ramírez’s hit, Santana flew out to left to end the game.

Key stat

Elly De La Cruz became the first Reds player with 20 or more stolen bases in each of his first three seasons. He has 122 career steals in 326 games since debuting on June 6, 2023.

Up next

Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (4-4, 3.21 ERA) takes on Guardians LHP Logan Allen (3-4, 4.42 ERA) in the three-game series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP