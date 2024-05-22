Andrew Abbott handcuffs Padres as Reds rebound from disastrous road trip to win 2-0

The 24-year-old lefty allowed four hits, striking out two and walking one. He allowed just one runner past first base. Fernando Cruz pitched a scoreless eighth and Alexis Díaz pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Abbott gave up just a run and four hits in seven innings in his last start Wednesday at Arizona, but the Reds lost 2-1.

Padres starter Joe Musgrove (3-4), reinstated from the injured list before the game, went three innings, allowing two unearned runs and three hits. He struck out three and walked two in his first action since May 5 after being shut down with an inflamed elbow.

Musgrove loaded the bases with one out in the first inning but escaped by striking out Tyler Stephenson and getting Mike Ford on a ground ball.

The Reds got their runs in the second inning. Jonathan India tagged up on a flyout and scored when catcher Luis Campusano dropped the throw home and was charged with an error.

De La Cruz followed with a run-scoring double, the only extra-base hit for the Reds, who won despite going hitless the rest of the game.

San Diego had won five of its last six series, taking three of four from the Braves before heading to Cincinnati.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: INF Xander Bogaerts was out of the lineup with a shoulder ailment. MRI results will determine if he needs to go on the injured list.

Reds: RF Jake Fraley was hit by a pitch in the right hand in the first inning. He was replaced on defense in the bottom of the inning. X-rays showed nothing is broken, and he'll be re-evaluated on Wednesday. ... INF/OF Spencer Steer missed his second start while nursing a sore ankle.

UP NEXT

The Padres send right-hander Michael King (3-4, 4.31 ERA) against Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (1-2, 4.23) as the series in Cincinnati continues Wednesday night.

