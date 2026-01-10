Andrea Holden helps Wright State secure 84-82 victory over Detroit Mercy

DETROIT (AP) — Andrea Holden had 17 points and made the first of two free throws with two seconds left to help Wright State hold on for an 84-82 victory over Detroit Mercy on Friday night.
Holden shot 3 of 6 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Raiders (10-7, 5-1 Horizon League). Solomon Callaghan hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, while Logan Woods made three 3s and scored 12.
Legend Geeter led the Titans (6-9, 3-3) with 22 points and six rebounds. Tyler Spratt added 16 points and six rebounds, while Orlando Lovejoy scored 13.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Things to do in Springfield this weekend: Live music, brunch and an...
2
Murder trial for Clark County man, 83, accused of shooting Uber driver...
3
Springfield Foundation creates fund for LGBTQ+ organization
4
Are home warranties a waste? Couple faces weeks without heat despite...
5
Ohio Valley Hospital joins Springfield Mercy Health network