Anderson Varejão back with Cavs in player development role

“Andy embodies all that the city of Cleveland stands for and beyond, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring his experience, leadership and character back into the Cleveland Cavaliers family,” said Koby Altman, the Cavs president of basketball operations. “His infectious work ethic and commitment to our community have earned him his rightful place in the fabric of this organization and all of Northeast Ohio, and his impact on the game internationally will benefit our global outreach.”

The Cavs plan to honor Varejão with a halftime presentation at their Jan. 21 game against the Bucks.

“I am thrilled and honored once again to be a formal part of the Cavaliers family,” said Varejão. “This is a unique opportunity to start a new chapter of my life with the team I love and in the city I love."

Varejão was a key member on two 60-win teams with Cleveland. He averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 596 games for the Cavs, who acquired him in a 2004 trade with Orlando.

He's ranked in the top 10 in several offensive categories. In 2012, Varejão averaged a career-best 14.4 rebounds per game.

