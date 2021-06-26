springfield-news-sun logo
Anderson scheduled to start for Atlanta against Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
The Reds are expected to send Luis Castillo to the mound Saturday and the Braves plan to give Ian Anderson the start

Atlanta Braves (36-39, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-37, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (2-10, 5.61 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -121, Braves +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on the Reds Saturday.

The Reds are 17-17 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .250 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the majors. Nick Castellanos leads the team with an average of .349.

The Braves are 16-19 on the road. Atlanta has slugged .423, good for second in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .592 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-2. Drew Smyly earned his fifth victory and Dansby Swanson went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Vladimir Gutierrez registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 96 hits and has 43 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 72 hits and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Braves: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (finger), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

