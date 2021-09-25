Anderson rushes for 236 yards, 2 long TDs in 23-10 Army win

Anderson sprinted 72 yards on Army's third play then eclipsed that personal best with a 75-yard score in the second quarter. He had a career-high 236 yards rushing on 15 carries before leaving with just over six minutes to go in the fourth quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. Anderson had to exit the game twice in the first half with injuries before returning both times.

It was a 42-yard run by Anderson in which he broke free of tacklers near the Army goal line that might have been the game's big play. Anderson's scamper came after a goal-line stand and was part of a 18-play drive that took nearly 11 minutes and ended with Anthony Adkins' 4-yard score early in the fourth quarter for a 23-3 lead.