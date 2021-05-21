Analysis: Vaccinations jumped 33% after Vax-a-Million news

The Health Department said the post-Vax-a-Million boost was promising.

“The bottom line is that this has changed the trend line in Ohioans starting the vaccination process, and rather than a decline, the trend is moving upward,” said spokesperson Alicia Shoults.

But the data indicates the lottery helped reverse a significant slump in vaccinations.

Only about 1.5% more people got vaccinated in the seven days after the Vax-a-Million lottery was announced as compared to the the period from April 29 through May 5 when 117,578 people received the first vaccine. The number vaccinated following the lottery announcement is also considerably lower — by 17% — than the 143,527 vaccinations during the period from April 22 to April 28.

It’s great if the incentive helps get thousands more residents vaccinated, but the state still has a long way to go if its overall vaccination rate continues to increase so slowly, said Mark Cameron, an immunologist and infectious disease researcher at Case Western Reserve University. He noted that less than half of Ohioans are vaccinated.

“If we can’t figure out how to get the population past the remaining either vaccine refusal or vaccine hesitancy, you know, then we could have issues,” Cameron said. He said he worries that the urgency about getting vaccinated is dwindling and that another surge in cases is possible as restrictions are lifted and we approach Memorial Day and the start of summer.

State Health Director Stephanie McCloud has said the incentives were “needed to reinvigorate interest” in getting vaccinated and that there was a “dramatic increase in vaccinations” in the 16-and-older group.

More than 5.1 million people in Ohio had at least started the vaccination process as of Friday, or 44% of the state. About 4.5 million people are done getting vaccinated, or 38% of the state.

More than 1 million people have entered Ohio's vaccine lottery since Gov. Mike DeWine announced it during a statewide address May 12.

The Health Department plans to release the total number of entrants May 24 after the first names are drawn and those entries are verified. Winners must be permanent Ohio residents and have received at least one dose of the vaccine, meaning the first person drawn by the state might not be the eventual winner.

The first winners will be announced on May 26 at the end of Cash Explosion, the official Ohio Lottery TV show.

Both adults hoping for the $1 million prize and teenagers looking for the college scholarships can register themselves, but parents or legal guardians must verify their eligibility.

DeWine's proposal inspired similar vaccine-incentive lotteries in New York State and Maryland.

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discusses the most recent data on Ohio's soaring coronavirus cases during a news briefing at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus, Ohio. DeWine is ready to address Ohioans in his fourth primetime speech about the state's progress against the coronavirus pandemic. DeWine planned his address for late Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins) Credit: Andrew Welsh Huggins Credit: Andrew Welsh Huggins

Recent University of Akron graduate Sulochana Shrestha, right, poses for a photo taken by her sister, Sushma, on campus, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recently announced a weekly $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships to entice more Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak

FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, recent University of Akron graduate Matthew Yokosuk poses for photo on campus, in Akron, Ohio. In the week after Ohio Gov. Mike announced a weekly $1 million prize and full-ride college scholarships to entice more Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the number of Ohioans age 16 and older who started the coronavirus vaccination process jumped 33 per cent. However, vaccination rates are still well below where they were in March and most of April, an analysis shows. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak