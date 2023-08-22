An Ohio school bus overturns after crash with minivan, leaving 1 child dead and 23 injured

BreakingNews
Authorities say a school bus full of children overturned after a crash with a minivan in Ohio, killing one child and injuring 23 others, one seriously
Updated 5 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A school bus full of children overturned after a crash with a minivan in Ohio, killing one child and injuring 23 others, one seriously, authorities said.

Trooper Tyler Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were 52 children from Northwestern Local Schools and a driver on the bus at the time of the crash shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday on Route 41 in Lawrenceville.

He said an eastbound minivan went into the lane of the westbound bus, which veered onto the shoulder but was unable to avoid contact with the minivan and overturned. One student ejected from the bus was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Thirteen children were taken to hospitals by emergency medical personnel and 10 others were brought to hospitals by family members or other personal means. Of the 23 total injuries among those on the bus, 22 were described as non-life-threatening and one child was seriously injured and was taken to Children's Hospital.

The minivan driver and a passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The school district, where classes were to begin today, said a parent reunification center was set up at the nearby German Township Firehouse.

This story has been corrected to identify the other vehicle as a minivan rather than an SUV.

