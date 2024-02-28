An Ohio city is marking 30 years since the swearing-in of former US Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow

MARION, Ohio (AP) — A history-making, record-setting former U.S. treasurer is being celebrated in her Ohio city this week as she marks the 30th anniversary of her swearing-in ceremony.

Democratic Mary Ellen Withrow, 93, plans six appearances Thursday and Friday around Marion, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Columbus, to mark the occasion. The city is also home to a museum collection of her memorabilia.

Withrow was nominated by former President Bill Clinton and sworn in March 1, 1994.

The first person to serve as a local, state and federal treasurer, Withrow served in her Washington role until 2001. She has her signature on more U.S. currency than any other person, setting a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records.

The anniversary festivities include an appearance on WGH Talk radio Thursday to discuss her life and career, as well as appearances Thursday and Friday at four area middle and high schools, including Elgin, on whose school board she got her start in politics in 1969.

Withrow plans to deliver her original acceptance speech at a celebratory reception Friday at the Kingston Residence that is open to the public.

