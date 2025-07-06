An imperfect 10: 'Heart-wrenching' loss gives Guardians their first double-digit skid in 13 seasons

Vogt's power of positivity is going to be tested over the next week.

Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Tigers in 10 innings extended the Guardians' losing streak to 10 games, the first time since 2012 they've had a double-digit skid.

It is the 11th time in franchise history they have lost 10 straight in a single season. The team record is 12, set in 1931.

“This game felt like a kick in the pants. It really did. Gut-wrenching. Heart-wrenching,” Vogt said.

Cleveland is an AL-worst 9-22 since June 1, including a 4-12 mark at home. The Guardians have dropped eight of their last 10 three-game series and have been swept four times.

At 40-48, the Guardians are assured of going into the All-Star break under .500 for the first time since 2015.

Cleveland is 6 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot after it won the AL Central and reached the AL Championship Series last season. Repeating as division champions is out of reach with a 15 1/2-game deficit to the Tigers after being swept over the weekend.

To say the Guardians are struggling at the plate would be kind. They are batting .166 during the skid, their worst 10-game stretch since posting a .163 average in 2020.

Clutch hitting has been even worse. The Guardians are 5 of 52 during the losing streak with runners in scoring position, including 2 for 31 with two out.

"I feel like we're getting our runners on just waiting for that one big hit. The pitchers are doing what they have to do. We had some good defense last couple days," said Steven Kwan, who earned his second straight AL All-Star selection on Sunday.

Cleveland went 9-15 in June and had a .206 batting average, which is tied for the third-worst batting month in franchise history with at least 13 games played.

The Guardians are winless in six July games, including two shutouts.

“We haven’t been great at situational hitting. We have to continue to work on that. It’s frustrating,” Vogt said.

Kwan and third baseman José Ramírez are the only everyday players batting above .240. Even Ramírez, the AL's starting All-Star third baseman, has cooled off, going 3 for 31 in the last 10 games. His batting average during the skid has dropped 21 points to .297.

Pitching for the most part has been solid, but has faltered at key times. On Sunday, closer Emmanuel Clase threw a wild pitch on a 99.9 mph cutter on a 1-2 count with two outs in the ninth inning, allowing pinch-runner Zach McKinstry to score the tying run.

Trey Sweeney's three-run homer in the 10th inning marked the first time that someone had gone deep on Cade Smith in 81 appearances and 78 2/3 innings.

“We’re all wearing it. It’s frustrating, but the only way to get through frustrating situations is to stay positive and keep working,” Vogt said.

After facing Detroit ace Tarik Skubal on Sunday, the Guardians face Houston's Hunter Brown on Monday. Brown leads the AL with a 1.82 ERA and his 126 strikeouts are seventh.

The Guardians have also not been immune to off-field issues. Luis Ortiz is the subject of a Major League Baseball gambling investigation involving prop bets on pitches he made and was placed on leave on July 3.

Vogt has tried to remain calm while while stressing that a lot of the season remains to be played. But with the trade deadline less than a month away, time may be running out.

“It doesn’t do any good to loathe or talk about negatives and moan and complain,” Vogt said. "That’s not productive. We've got to keep working to get better. We’re all in this together. There is light at the end of the tunnel. I mean, it’s going to turn.”

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

