Amzil has 19, Dayton downs Davidson 68-61

news
1 hour ago
Led by Mustapha Amzil's 19 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the Davidson Wildcats 68-61 on Tuesday night

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mustapha Amzil scored 19 points to help Dayton defeat Davidson 68-61 on Tuesday night.

Amzil was 5 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Flyers (13-6, 5-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Toumani Camara scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds and three blocks. Mike Sharavjamts was 4 of 7 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with nine points.

Desmond Watson led the way for the Wildcats (9-10, 2-5) with 19 points. Sam Mennenga added 15 points and 13 rebounds for Davidson. In addition, Foster Loyer had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

